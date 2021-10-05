In short
The vaccine delivered by the National Medical Stores-NMS includes 2,324 doses of Moderna vaccines and 390 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines. The district health department ran out of COVID-19 vaccines a week ago following what health officials described as an “overwhelming” uptake of COVID-19 vaccine among the populace.
Kitgum Receives Over 2,000 Doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines
A health worker adminsiters AstraZeneca vaccine to a client at Kitgum General Hospital in Kitgum Municipality recently.
