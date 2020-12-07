Kitgum Receives Sh1.6Bn Under Emyooga Wealth Creation Initiative

In short
Kitgum Resident Commissioner William Komakech who is also the district Emyoga program coordinator says the funds have been disbursed to the three constituencies of Chua East, Chua West and Kitgum Municipality with each receiving 560 million shillings.
Kitgum Receives Sh1.6Bn Under Emyooga Wealth Creation Initiative7 Dec 2020, 11:20 Comments 190 Views Kitgum, Uganda Business and finance Northern Updates
In short
