Julius Ocungi
19:45

Kitgum Receives UGX165 Million for COVID-19 Fight

20 Apr 2020, 19:37 Comments 108 Views Kitgum, Uganda Local government Health Northern Updates

In short
The funds will be used to pay risk allowances for designated medical workers, Village Health Teams, provision of food and essential items for people under quarantine, transport for medical personnel, allowances for drivers and task-force members.

 

Tagged with: Martin Jacan Gwokto, the Kitgum District Chief Administrative Officer William Komakech, the Kitgum resident district commissioner
Mentioned: Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development

