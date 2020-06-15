In short
Kitgum District Senior Probation and Welfare Officer Michael Ogweng says that a total of 415 cases related to domestic violence were reported to probation and police officers between April and May 2020, as the government maintained a lockdown, to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kitgum Registers Surge in Domestic Violence Cases During Lockdown
15 Jun 2020
