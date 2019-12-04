Julius Ocungi
Kitgum Residents Dump Waste in Pager River

4 Dec 2019, 16:56 Comments 101 Views Kitgum, Uganda Health Local government Northern Updates
A section of Pager River bank were locals dump waste at. Photo By Julius Ocungi

A section of Pager River bank were locals dump waste at. Photo By Julius Ocungi

The seasonal river bank which snakes through the Municipality is currently congested with varied plastic and food wastes. The river serves hundreds of people within the Municipality with water for domestic use and Agriculture.

 

