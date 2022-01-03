Kitgum Residents Evict Pastoralists as Presidential Ultimatum Expires

In short
The herdsmen were evicted by a group of vigilante youths led by the Lolwa and Gule parish councillors. The group escorted the pastoralists alongside their animals estimated to be over 200 in number to the Sub County headquarters.
Kitgum Residents Evict Pastoralists as Presidential Ultimatum Expires3 Jan 2022, 15:01 Comments 159 Views Kitgum, Uganda Security Business and finance Northern Updates
