Dominic Ochola
16:22

Kitgum Residents Lease Out Land for Graphite Mining

3 Jun 2018, 16:22 Comments 191 Views Kitgum, Uganda Business and finance Environment Report

In short
The surface right agreement is the latest breakthrough by the company in developing the one of the largest, high grade and high quality flake graphite deposits estimated to be over 200 million tons.

 

Tagged with: land owners association surface right agreemen graphite mining
Mentioned: locomo land owners association consolidated african resources

