Kitgum Runs Out of Covid-19 Sample Collection Kits

In short
William Komakech, the Kitgum Resident District Commissioner also the district covid-19 task-force chairperson says 21 sample collection kits that were delivered from Gulu Regional Referral Hospital over the weekend are now finished.
The district had by last week run out of the collection kits but got emergency supplies from Gulu to extract swab samples from high risks contacts of the male positive patient.
Kitgum Runs Out of Covid-19 Sample Collection Kits10 Jun 2020, 07:43 Comments 209 Views Kitgum, Uganda Local government Health Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Emmanuel Ainebyona, Senior Public Relations Officer Ministry Of Health Kitgum Resident District Commissioner William Komakech covid-19 sample collection kits simon Okongo Kitgum District Surveillance Focal Person
Mentioned: Pandwong Health Center III
