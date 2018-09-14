Kitgum Security Committee Approves Uniform Stamps for LCs

In short
The approved stamps will bear the Uganda coat of arms as a security seal and an engraved elephant artifact demonstrating power and strength of the Acholi culture.
Kitgum Security Committee Approves Uniform Stamps for LCs14 Sep 2018, 18:20 Comments 121 Views Kitgum, Uganda Local government Politics Report
Walter Oketa Fred the LC1Chairperson Lamdogi Cell, Westland A ward Parish of Central Division in Kitgum Municipality Login to license this image from 1$.
