Kitgum Security Committee Forcefully Evicts Pastoralists

In short

The operation was in line with the second phase of the eviction code-named Lainisha Kilimo Na Mifungu, which was flagged off by the State Minister of Internal Affairs Gen. David Muhoozi in Gulu on February 11. The first phase of the eviction targeted pastoralists occupying government land in Pader, Nwoya, Amuru and Apac districts was launched on January 14, this year.