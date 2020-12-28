In short
The suspects, all residents of Ikotos County in South Sudan’s Eastern Equatorial State were arrested by Uganda People’s Defence Forces-UPDF soldiers on December 20, from Okuti parish in Orom Sub County
Kitgum Security to Release 13 Armed South Sudan Intruders
Suspected South Sudan cattle thugs arrested in Kitgum District last week. they are set to be handed over to South Sudan authorities.
