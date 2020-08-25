Julius Ocungi
Kitgum Seeks 5,000 Kits For Mass Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 sample containers. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short
William Komakech, the Kitgum Resident District Commissioner says that Kthose that will undergo the test include residents of Apollo grounds, market vendors, Boda Boda cyclists and health workers in all private and government health facilities in the district.

 

