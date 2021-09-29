Julius Ocungi
Kitgum Targets 80% Safe Water Access with New Boreholes

29 Sep 2021, 14:50 Comments 106 Views Kitgum, Uganda Local government Health Northern Updates
Locals fetch water from a borehole at Bidi Bidi refugee settlement in Yumbe District.

In short
A total of 42 boreholes through the project funded by Lutheran World Federation-LWF is expected to be drilled in the sub-counties of Lagoro, Kitgum Matidi, and Omiya Anyima worth over shillings 200 million.

 

