Kitgum Taskforce Members Undergo Mandatory COVID-19 Test

In short
Those undergoing the test include journalists, security officers, local government officials, businessmen, development partners and health officials among others in the various taskforce subcommittees.
Kitgum Taskforce Members Undergo Mandatory COVID-19 Test22 Aug 2020, 14:59 Comments 156 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Health Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Kitgum District Covid-19 Task Force Kitgum Resident District Commissioner William Komakech simon knox okongo, kitgum district surveillance focal point person
Mentioned: Kitgum General Hospital Kitgum Maternity Home
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.