Julius Ocungi
15:00

Kitgum Taskforce Members Undergo Mandatory COVID-19 Test

22 Aug 2020, 14:59 Comments 156 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Health Local government Updates
Kitgum District LCV Chairperson Jackson Omona undergoes covid-19 testing on Saturday.

Kitgum District LCV Chairperson Jackson Omona undergoes covid-19 testing on Saturday.

In short
Those undergoing the test include journalists, security officers, local government officials, businessmen, development partners and health officials among others in the various taskforce subcommittees.

 

Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Kitgum District Covid-19 Task Force Kitgum Resident District Commissioner William Komakech simon knox okongo, kitgum district surveillance focal point person
Mentioned: Kitgum General Hospital Kitgum Maternity Home

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.