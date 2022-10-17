Dan Michael Komakech
18:09

Kitgum Teacher Arrested Invigilating Pre-PLE Exams While Drunk

17 Oct 2022, 18:06 Comments 216 Views Kitgum, Uganda Education Crime Northern Updates

In short
The Kitgum Matidi Sub County LCIII Chairperson Thomas Khempis Lapyem says that the arrest of Charles Ayella follows a concern raised by the school head teacher who complained that the invigilator had reported to the school under the influence of alcohol and was causing chaos.

 

