Kitgum Teacher Arrested Invigilating Pre-PLE Exams While Drunk

In short
The Kitgum Matidi Sub County LCIII Chairperson Thomas Khempis Lapyem says that the arrest of Charles Ayella follows a concern raised by the school head teacher who complained that the invigilator had reported to the school under the influence of alcohol and was causing chaos.
Kitgum Teacher Arrested Invigilating Pre-PLE Exams While Drunk17 Oct 2022, 18:06 Comments 216 Views Kitgum, Uganda Education Crime Northern Updates
In short
