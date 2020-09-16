Kitgum to Start Managing Covid-19 Patients With Mild Symptoms

In short
Over the weekend, Gulu Regional Referral Hospital authorities rejected admitting COVID-19 patients from Kitgum citing space constraints.
Kitgum to Start Managing Covid-19 Patients With Mild Symptoms16 Sep 2020
A health worker helps his colleague to wear Hazmat suit in preparation to conduct covid-19 testing in Kitgum Municipality.
