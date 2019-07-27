Kitgum Town College Closed over Strike

A modern dormitory for girls built by the Kigdom of Netherland under Windle Trust Uganda Acholi Bursary scheme had all its windows, solar panels and computers shattered during the strike. Photo By Dan M.

In short

The students went on strike on Friday protesting failure by the school authorities to provide them with timetables ahead of the mock exams on Monday. They hurled stones and sticks at the teachers, broke windows, doors and furniture.