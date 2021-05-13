Samuel Amanya
Kitumba Sub County Residents Struggle to Access Bwama Health Centre III

13 May 2021 Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Health Updates
Located at Bwama Island in the middle of Lake Bunyonyi, Bwama health centre III serves residents from Kitumba sub-county and Bufundi sub-county in Rubanda district. However, there is no alternative route to access the facility apart from using canoes.

 

