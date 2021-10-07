EDSON KINENE
KIU Lecturer, Five Others Arrested with Fake Vet Drugs

7 Oct 2021, 11:59 Comments 160 Views Bushenyi, Uganda Agriculture Updates
The Forged Certificates and stamps (2)

Abias Rwamwiri, the Spokesperson of the National Drug Authority, says that Agaba is a lecturer from the School of Clinical Medicine at Kampala International University Ishaka in Bushenyi and owns a printery business.

 

