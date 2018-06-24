KIU Titans Stop UCU Canons in Tight NBL Contest

In short
The games played at UCU in Mukono saw the UCU canons take the first and second quarter with a lead of 8-7 and 16-10, while the KIU side dominated the third and fourth quarter with a 18-16 and a 20-11 score. The KIU side took the day with a slim 55-51 lead.
KIU Titans Stop UCU Canons in Tight NBL Contest24 Jun 2018, 10:34 Comments 98 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Analysis
