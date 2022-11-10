Ochola O. Dominic
23:47

KIU’s Internal Memo on Mandatory Pregnancy Test Irk MPs

10 Nov 2022, 23:42 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Parliament Health Updates
Speaker of Parliament Anita Among chairing plenary session

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among chairing plenary session

In short
The memo dated November 8, 2022 authored by the Dean of Students of the School of Nursing and Midwifery ordered all female midwives and nurses to undertake a compulsory pregnancy test at a cost of 5000 Shillings, and threatened to bar students found pregnant 'from sitting' for examinations.

 

Tagged with: mandatory pregnancy test rights to privacy and dignity
Mentioned: Kampala International University (Ishaka Campus) Uganda National Midwifery Examination Board Women’s Pro Bono Initiative

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.