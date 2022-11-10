KIU’s Internal Memo on Mandatory Pregnancy Test Irk MPs

In short
The memo dated November 8, 2022 authored by the Dean of Students of the School of Nursing and Midwifery ordered all female midwives and nurses to undertake a compulsory pregnancy test at a cost of 5000 Shillings, and threatened to bar students found pregnant 'from sitting' for examinations.
KIU’s Internal Memo on Mandatory Pregnancy Test Irk MPs10 Nov 2022, 23:42 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Parliament Health Updates
