Peter Labeja
17:13

Kivejinja Asks Cooperatives To Shelve War Compensation Demands

6 Jul 2019, 17:09 Comments 73 Views Wakiso, Uganda Human rights Politics Business and finance Updates
IMG_20190706_153013_5

IMG_20190706_153013_5

In short
Kivejinja says Uganda is still broke to settle the debts as she rises from the shadows of post independence upheavals which bedeviled the country. He said the demands should be shelved to allow government attend to pressing infrastructure development required to propel the country into better economic future.

 

Tagged with: Kivejinja Asks Cooperative Unions to Shelve War Compensation demands
Mentioned: uganda cooperative alliance

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.