In short
Robert Kato and Daniel Mutebi were picked up on Saturday and locked up at Mukono central police station where they are said to have been tortured leading to their admission at CPR Medical Center in critical condition.
Kiwanuka's Supporters Were Arrested for Defacing Campaign Posters
22 Dec 2020
In short
Mentioned: Mukono North County
