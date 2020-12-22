Kimbowa Ivan
Kiwanuka's Supporters Were Arrested for Defacing Campaign Posters-Onyango Top story

22 Dec 2020, 18:02 Comments 183 Views Mukono, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Report
Daniel Mutebi at CPR Medical Center Mukono

Robert Kato and Daniel Mutebi were picked up on Saturday and locked up at Mukono central police station where they are said to have been tortured leading to their admission at CPR Medical Center in critical condition.

 

