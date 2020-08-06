Brian Luwaga
Kiwoko Hospital HIV/AIDS Unit Closed After Health Worker Tests Positive for Covid19

6 Aug 2020, 12:42 Comments 180 Views Kiwoko, Uganda Health Updates

According to a report from Nakaseke District surveillance, the health worker complained of illness after attending a colleague’s burial in Buikwe district where he is suspected to have picked up the virus. On August 2nd, 2020, the Health Ministry confirmed that the Health worker had contracted corona virus disease.

 

