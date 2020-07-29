Baker Batte
Kiyonga Returns with Mission to Uproot FDC from Kasese District

29 Jul 2020, 17:32 Comments 187 Views Election Politics Updates

The Forum for Democratic Change -FDC party won all parliamentary seats in Kasese district edging senior NRM stalwarts like Kiyonga. He says that at the end of June he completed his three-year tour of duty in China and thought he should come back to reclaim the position he lost to Godfrey Atkins Katusabe

 

