Kizinda Town Council NRM Registrar Arrested For Deleting Names From Register

In short
The NRM party electoral commission guidelines state that during the display of the NRM party register there shall be no addition or deletion of names in the register until commission communicates otherwise.
Kizinda Town Council NRM Registrar Arrested For Deleting Names From Register31 Aug 2020, 18:41 Comments 117 Views Bushenyi, Uganda Politics Election Updates
In short
Tagged with: Deleted names from Voter registers arrested registrar
Mentioned: National Resistance Movement (NRM)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.