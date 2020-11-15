In short
Haji Kamada Ddamba, the Namyoya LC I Chairperson, says residents have been spending sleepless nights to keep watch of their animals. He says some of the residents had almost given up on rearing animals and languishing in poverty because of livestock thieves.
KMP Commander Opens Special Police Post to Curb Animal Theft On Bugerere Road Top story15 Nov 2020, 15:51 Comments 190 Views Mukono, Uganda Security Crime Report
