Kimbowa Ivan
15:54

KMP Commander Opens Special Police Post to Curb Animal Theft On Bugerere Road Top story

15 Nov 2020, 15:51 Comments 190 Views Mukono, Uganda Security Crime Report
The newly opened up police post at Namyoya

In short
Haji Kamada Ddamba, the Namyoya LC I Chairperson, says residents have been spending sleepless nights to keep watch of their animals. He says some of the residents had almost given up on rearing animals and languishing in poverty because of livestock thieves.

 

