Ephraim Kasozi
09:22

Kiboga Gold Rush Throws Residents into Panic

4 Feb 2022, 09:18 Comments 169 Views Kiboga, Uganda Human rights Report
Salongo Lukka Musoke showing one of the pits dug by the gold miners in Kiboga District

Salongo Lukka Musoke showing one of the pits dug by the gold miners in Kiboga District

In short
On the ground, the gold miners have pitched camp on one part of the marshland, which has since become their base for the ongoing survey and mining activities. A close observation from the sites in the marshlands shows several pits that have already been dug up and another chunk of land has been cordoned off.

 

Tagged with: Eviction, gold, mining, surveys, bibanja, residents, compensation
Mentioned: Kiboga District, Ministry of energy and mineral development, Uganda Police

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.