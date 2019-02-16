Koboko Clerics Regret Archbishop Janani Luwum Murder

In short
Luwum was killed on February 16, 1977, amid accusations of being an agent of the exiled former president Milton Obote, and for planning to stage a coup. Before he was murdered, he had personally delivered a protest note to President Idi Amin against arbitrary killings and unexplained disappearances of civilians and soldiers.
Koboko Clerics Regret Archbishop Janani Luwum Murder16 Feb 2019, 19:05 Comments 253 Views Kitgum, Uganda Religion Report
Rt. Bishop Macleod Baker Ochola performing a short prayer to acknowledge the apology tendered in by Koboko Clerics for the murder of Archbishop Janani Luwum Login to license this image from 1$.
