Koboko Clerics Regret Archbishop Janani Luwum Murder

Rt. Bishop Macleod Baker Ochola performing a short prayer to acknowledge the apology tendered in by Koboko Clerics for the murder of Archbishop Janani Luwum

In short

Luwum was killed on February 16, 1977, amid accusations of being an agent of the exiled former president Milton Obote, and for planning to stage a coup. Before he was murdered, he had personally delivered a protest note to President Idi Amin against arbitrary killings and unexplained disappearances of civilians and soldiers.