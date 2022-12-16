Henry Lematia
Koboko Councillors Want CAO Interdicted

16 Dec 2022, 10:58 Comments 131 Views Koboko District, Uganda Local government Business and finance Northern Updates

The councilors accuse Akera of reportedly issuing an erroneous contract extension letter to POWA Enterprise Company, a local firm managing revenue collections at Busia Market in Kuluba Sub-County. 

 

