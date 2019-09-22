Koboko District Hands over 190 Acres of Land to UIA

In short
District Chairman Hassan Nyinya applauded the locals of Oraba for freely offering the land for development of the Park, which he says will boost investment and businesses for both locals and neighboring countries
Koboko District Hands over 190 Acres of Land to UIA22 Sep 2019, 10:51 Comments 146 Views Koboko, Uganda Business and finance Local government Report
Chairperson Board UIA Dr. Emily Kugonza receiving a plan of Oraba Industrial Park from Minister Evelyn Anite and Koboko district officials as officials of UIA and NPA look on at Oraba Trading Center on Saturday.
In short
Tagged with: oraba industrial park.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.