Koboko School Gets UGX 350M Science Laboratory

In short
The Shillings 350million laboratory was constructed by the Japanese government under the Assistance for Grassroots Human Security grant project.
Koboko School Gets UGX 350M Science Laboratory9 Jun 2022, 11:43 Comments 76 Views Koboko, Uganda Education Local government Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: science education health center
Mentioned: Grassroots Human Security Francis Ayume Memorial Secondary School Isiah Muki GGP South Sudan Headteacher of Francis Ayume Memorial Secondary School Fukuzawa Hidemoto Japanese Ambassador Koboko District Grant Assistance Perry Afaciru
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.