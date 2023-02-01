Koboko Secondary School Teachers Protest Missing Salaries

In short
Ronald Anguyo, one of the affected teachers says that the failure by the district authorities to address the irregularity is uncalled for and contravenes the Public service standing orders.
Koboko Secondary School Teachers Protest Missing Salaries1 Feb 2023, 17:21 Comments 126 Views Koboko District, Uganda Education Human rights Local government Updates
A group of Secondary school Teachers protest over salaraies at Pride Guest House in Koboko Recently.(Courtesy Photo)
