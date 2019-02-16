Joseph Eigu Onyango
17:51

KOICA Rejects UPDF Participation in Soroti Fruit Factory Construction

16 Feb 2019, 17:50 Comments 70 Views Soroti, Uganda Science and technology Report

In short
The Board of Directors then asked the UPDF Engineering Brigade to take over the construction of the wastewater treatment plant and centrifugal machine system to run the factory after a failure by the joint partners Korea International Cooperation Agency KOICA to complete the task on time.

 

Tagged with: centrifugal machine waste water plant updf engineering brigade capt isaac oware

