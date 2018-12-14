Ronald odongo &Ambrose Okae
Kole Asian Murder Suspects' Bail Hearing Deferred

Through their lawyer, Robert Bautu and Simon Oboth of Akedia company advocates the suspects want to be released on bail citing various reasons including deteriorating health. Justice Ajiji deferred the date to hear the bail application to January, 15th, 2019 to pave way for consultation with higher judicial authorities since the matter is of public interest.

 

