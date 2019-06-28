In short
Kole North MP Bony Okello said he has been approached by residents and leaders accusing RDC Olweny of being biased while conducting operations against wetland encroachment. Okello said that only the poor have been ejected from wetlands while the rich and mighty enjoy uncontrolled access to the wetlands, where they are constructing permanent structures and huge investments.
Kole District Leaders Make Second Attempt to Eject RDC
