Kole LCI Chairpersons Demand Allowances for Voter Registration Exercise

In short
In their letter dated 14th January 2020, addressed to The Regional Office of the Electoral Commission, they note that after completing the exercise, they were paid 50,000 shillings which they rejected. They added that their counterparts from other parishes were paid 100,000 shillings.
Kole LCI Chairpersons Demand Allowances for Voter Registration Exercise18 Jan 2020, 13:46 Comments 140 Views Ayer, Uganda Election Local government Misc Updates
In short
Mentioned: Electoral Commission
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.