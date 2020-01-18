Amony Immaculate
13:52

Kole LCI Chairpersons Demand Allowances for Voter Registration Exercise

18 Jan 2020, 13:46 Comments 140 Views Ayer, Uganda Election Local government Misc Updates
Letter written by the LCs (page 2)

In short
In their letter dated 14th January 2020, addressed to The Regional Office of the Electoral Commission, they note that after completing the exercise, they were paid 50,000 shillings which they rejected. They added that their counterparts from other parishes were paid 100,000 shillings.

 

