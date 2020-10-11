Kole Man Commits Suicide after Being Caned For Excessive Alcohol Consumption

In short
According to Ebonga, after being punished by the clan leaders, the deceased reportedly kept telling his friends that he may end up taking his life because of persistent harassment by his step-mother. The deceased’s father, Vincent Oder separated with his mother some years back.
Kole Man Commits Suicide after Being Caned For Excessive Alcohol Consumption11 Oct 2020, 11:40 Comments 122 Views Kole, Uganda Crime Health Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: A Man in Kole District Commits Suicide after Being Caned By Clan A Public Health Expert
Mentioned: Uganda Police Force
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.