Kole RDC Remanded For Aggravated Robbery

In short
According to prosecution, on 3rd April 2020, while at Corner Kakoge A, in Ojwina Division, Olweny in the company of his bodyguards who are still at large allegedly assaulted Ronald Opio who is deaf and Janan Okot for defying the curfew.
Kole RDC Remanded For Aggravated Robbery13 Aug 2020, 18:45 Comments 123 Views Lira, Uganda Court Crime Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Justice being served Lira Grade One Court RDC Kole charged with two counts of aggravated robbery
Mentioned: Lira Grade One Court
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.