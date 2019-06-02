In short
The bridge that cost of about 30 million Shilling was built in March 2019, by the Sub County with funding from the Uganda Road Fund this financial year. However, it developed cracks in less than two months after its completion and is now on the verge of collapsing.
Kole Residents Protest Shoddy Construction of Community Bridge, Road2 Jun 2019, 14:29 Comments 140 Views Kole, Uganda Business and finance Local government Misc Updates
