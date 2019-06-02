Ronald Odongo
14:31

Kole Residents Protest Shoddy Construction of Community Bridge, Road

2 Jun 2019, 14:29 Comments 140 Views Kole, Uganda Business and finance Local government Misc Updates
The bridge being contested by the local people

The bridge being contested by the local people

In short
The bridge that cost of about 30 million Shilling was built in March 2019, by the Sub County with funding from the Uganda Road Fund this financial year. However, it developed cracks in less than two months after its completion and is now on the verge of collapsing.

 

Tagged with: Road Fund kole district

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.