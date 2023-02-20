Kole Villagers Launches Door to Door Tree Planting Campaign

In short
According to Global Forestry Watch, between 2001 to 2021 Kole district lost 334 hectares of tree cover to agricultural activities as well as tree cutting for making charcoal as a source of income for the community. However, the vast effects of climate change such as the prolonged dry spell have continued to result in low crop yields.
Kole Villagers Launches Door to Door Tree Planting Campaign20 Feb 2023, 09:20 Comments 175 Views Kole, Uganda Environment Agriculture Northern Updates
In short
Mentioned: kole district
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.