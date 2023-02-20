Amony Immaculate
09:27

Kole Villagers Launches Door to Door Tree Planting Campaign

20 Feb 2023, 09:20 Comments 175 Views Kole, Uganda Environment Agriculture Northern Updates
Community members managing trees in the nursery

Community members managing trees in the nursery

In short
According to Global Forestry Watch, between 2001 to 2021 Kole district lost 334 hectares of tree cover to agricultural activities as well as tree cutting for making charcoal as a source of income for the community. However, the vast effects of climate change such as the prolonged dry spell have continued to result in low crop yields.

 

Tagged with: Kole Villagers Launches Door to Door Tree Planting Campaign effects of climate change
Mentioned: kole district

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.