Kole Women Use Savings to Renovate Police Post

Harriet Akullo Okello, the chairperson Kica-Arwot Women Group, says they have decided to use Shillings 500,000 from part of their annual profit to renovate the police post. She says they want police personnel to be redeployed in the area since the crime has escalated.
Kole Women Use Savings to Renovate Police Post12 Nov 2019
