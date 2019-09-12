Kololo Hospital Proprietor in Court For Alleged Assault

In short
Apio ran to court accusing Kazoora of assaulting her and attempting to strangle her following a heated argument on a medical test on August 16, 2019, which left her with a lot of pain and a near miscarriage.
Kololo Hospital Proprietor in Court For Alleged Assault12 Sep 2019, 07:07 Comments 85 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Health Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: assault case
Mentioned: City Hall court Kololo hospital Mark Kazoora Rebecca Apio
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.