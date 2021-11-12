Komamboga Explosion Victim Pleads for Help to Remove Fragments from her Body

In short
Kiconco is one of the seven people who survived the October 23 explosion that left one person dead, at an eating point in Komamboga, a suburb of Kampala.
Komamboga Explosion Victim Pleads for Help to Remove Fragments from her Body12 Nov 2021, 18:24 Comments 170 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Human rights Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Anet Kiconco Ibrahim Mwesigwa
Mentioned: Kitetika in Kasangati town-council in Wakiso district Komamboga explosive Kyazanga-Masaka district. Mulago Hospital
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.