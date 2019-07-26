Kony’s Children Using WhatsApp Group to Build Family Bond

In short
The children numbering 40, reportedly aged between 14 to 23 were born by 67 different mothers, many of them teenagers who were kidnapped and held in captivity by the LRA. It is widely cited that Kony has anywhere between 50 and 100 wives, all of whom have been abducted and forced into a life of sexual slavery by the LRA leader and his top commanders.
Kony’s Children Using WhatsApp Group to Build Family Bond26 Jul 2019, 13:42 Comments 227 Views Gulu, Uganda Human rights Security Lifestyle Interview
In short
Mentioned: Centre for African Research London School of Economics Lord’s Resistance Army – LRA Uganda People’s Defense Force – UPDF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.