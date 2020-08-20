Kooki Chiefdom Finally Acquires Own Radio Station

In short
Godfrey Kimbugwe, the Deputy Prime Minister Kooki Chiefdom, says the radio station is a key project they have been longing for to support their social transformation agenda among their subjects.
Kooki Chiefdom Finally Acquires Own Radio Station20 Aug 2020, 15:20 Comments 101 Views Rakai town, Uganda Media Human rights Education Interview
Kimbugwe Godfrey, the Kooki Deputy Prime Minister Speaking about the newly acquired station in an interview
Tagged with: Efforts to revive Lukooki language First Radio Station opens Godfrey Kimbugwe, Kooki Deputy Prime Minister Kooki gets radio Station Rakai gets radio Station kooki chiefdom
