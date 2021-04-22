Kooki Launches Campaign Against Child Marriage, Early Pregnancies

In short
Al-Haji Idi Ahmed Kiwanuka, the Kooki Prime Minister, says that they are strengthening the year’s theme to enhance child protection. Kiwanuka argues that girls who are protected and educated have a better chance to have a brighter future compared to those married off early.
Kooki Launches Campaign Against Child Marriage, Early Pregnancies22 Apr 2021, 11:01 Comments 217 Views Rakai town, Uganda Education Human rights Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Kooki in campaign against child marriage Over 320 children impregnated Several children have droppe out of school
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.