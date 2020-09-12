Koomu, Kigula Win NRM Primaries in Greater Luweero

In short

Nakaseke District Chairman Ignatius Koomu Kiwanuka defeated his rival Wasswa Tadeo Ziritwawula, the current Chairperson of Ngoma Town Council to retain the party flag in polls held on Friday. He polled 32,718 votes against Wasswa's 18,841 votes across 10 sub-counties and five town councils, according to the results released by the Nakaseke NRM Registrar Paul Tandeka.