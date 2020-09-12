Koomu, Kigula Win NRM Primaries in Greater Luweero

In short
Nakaseke District Chairman Ignatius Koomu Kiwanuka defeated his rival Wasswa Tadeo Ziritwawula, the current Chairperson of Ngoma Town Council to retain the party flag in polls held on Friday. He polled 32,718 votes against Wasswa's 18,841 votes across 10 sub-counties and five town councils, according to the results released by the Nakaseke NRM Registrar Paul Tandeka.
Koomu, Kigula Win NRM Primaries in Greater Luweero12 Sep 2020, 09:28 Comments 142 Views Luweero, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2020- 2021 General Elections incumbent LC 5 Chairpersons
Mentioned: NRM Primaries 2020
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.