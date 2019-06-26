In short
Kim You-Churl, the Korean Ambassador to Uganda appealed to the beneficiary health facilities to put the equipment to good use by fully attending to the health needs of the communities around them. He pledged his government’s continued support for the next five years.
Korea Donates UGX 1.2BN Medical Equipment to Masaka, Bukomansimbi District
Vice President Edward Ssekandi, Minister Dr Jane Ruth Acheng alongside the Korean Officials that handed over the donated equipment
