Ezekiel Ssekweyama
10:55

Korea Donates UGX 1.2BN Medical Equipment to Masaka, Bukomansimbi District

26 Jun 2019, 10:55 Comments 152 Views Bukomansimbi District, Uganda Health Analysis
Vice President Edward Ssekandi, Minister Dr Jane Ruth Acheng alongside the Korean Officials that handed over the donated equipment

Vice President Edward Ssekandi, Minister Dr Jane Ruth Acheng alongside the Korean Officials that handed over the donated equipment

In short
Kim You-Churl, the Korean Ambassador to Uganda appealed to the beneficiary health facilities to put the equipment to good use by fully attending to the health needs of the communities around them. He pledged his government’s continued support for the next five years.

 

Tagged with: Bukomansimbi District Butenga Health Centre IV Emergency Healthcare Handling Emergency healthcare system by Korean Government Hyunkyong Kim, the Director General of KOFIH Korean Ambassador to Uganda Masaka Regional Referral Hospital dr jane ruth aceng minister of health south korean government
Mentioned: korean foundation for international healthcare fund-kofih

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.