Kotido Candidates, EC Disagree on polling Officials

In short
During the last briefing held on Thursday evening between the Electoral Commission and candidates, the contention was raised against two presiding officers, policemen, RDC and DISO who were faulted for being biased in the execution of their duties.
Kotido Candidates, EC Disagree on polling Officials27 Jul 2018, 07:55 Comments 149 Views Kotido, Uganda Election Breaking news
Kotido DPC, RDC and EC officials during the last brief with candidates in Kotido Municipality. Login to license this image from 1$.
